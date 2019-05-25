414 postal ballots rejected in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Nizamabad: Nearly 26 per cent of postal ballots were rejected in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency elections. Out of 1,558 postal ballots, 414 votes were rejected due to not submitting declaration, attestation and other reasons.

Election Commission (EC) provides a postal ballot to the election duty performing employees in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. In Nizamabad Loksabha constituency, EC provided postal ballots to 1,558 employees.

Among these, only 1,144 votes were valid and remaining 4,14 votes were rejected. Many of the employees did not submit their declaration forms, not attested their postal votes with their drawing officer and not entered the serial numbers properly.

