42 detained in cordon and search operation in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: The North Zone police conducted a cordon and search operation at various places in the region from Monday night to the early hours of Tuesday.

During the operation, about 280 houses were checked and 42 suspects were taken into custody for verification of their antecedents. Some 23 vehicles, including two four-wheelers and 21 two-wheelers, were seized.

The operation was conducted at Koya Basthi, LB Nagar, Gangaputra Sangham areas, which are the extension of Alwal’s Hasmathpet under the Bowenpally police station limits. The operation was conducted specifically in areas where residents included migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.

About 450 police personnel from the North Zone took part in the operation, which was led by North Zone DCP B Sumathi, along with an Additional DCP, three Assistant Commissioners of Police, 23 inspectors, 46 Sub-Inspectors, two special parties, two Armed Reserve forces, two women platoons, and staff of all the 13 police stations of the North Zone.