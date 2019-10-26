42 gates of SRSP lifted to discharge 1.58 lakh cusecs into Godavari

By | Published: 10:20 am

Nizamabad: With heavy inflows expected from Maharashtra following heavy rains in that State authorities at the Sriram Sagar Project lifted all the 42 sluice gates to discharge 1.58 lakh cusecs downstream of Godavari river on Saturday.

The authorities expect that the inflows will increase substantially from the 68,500 cusecs that the project has been receiving till now.

The outflows include 5,500 cusecs being discharged into Kakatiya Canal, 600 cusecs into Saraswathi Canal and another 2,500 cusecs through escape gates after generating electricity.

All the irrigation projects including the joint projects between Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh – Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar – and Indira Priyadarshini Jurala on river Krishna and the various components of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme including the SRSP, on Godavari are filled to capacity, bringing cheer to the farming community across the State.

The government has already announced that they expect a super bumper crop of paddy and cotton this kharif.

