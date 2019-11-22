42 students taken ill in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Nizamabad: Forty-two students fell ill after taking folic acid tablets at Bichkunda minority residential school of Kamareddy district. They suffered from motions and vomits, source said. The tablets were provided by the officials on Friday to address the iron deficiency among students. School staff and officials rushed them to the Bichkunda government hospital. They were discharged later.

