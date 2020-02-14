43 Basti Dawakhanas ready in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: As part of the initiative to spread the network of Basti Dawakhanas in the city, 43 new facilities are getting ready for inauguration in the next three days while sites have been identified for setting up 50 more dispensaries.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which has taken steps to set up two Basti Dawakhanas in every division in the city, is readying 43 Basti Dawakhanas and narrowed down on 50 other locations for the dispensaries.

Earlier, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “In addition to the already functional 123 Basti Dawakhanas, the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned 227 more taking the total number to 350 within GHMC limits. They will be opened in next three months.” He further tweeted, “Delighted that people of Hyderabad have endorsed and welcomed these dispensaries.”

In tune with the government’s vision, the GHMC is working to set up the new dispensaries at the earliest. A five-member team is working expeditiously to identify sites and opening more dispensaries in the coming days. Efforts are on to identify sites for another 100 dispensaries by the end of month, said a senior GHMC official. He said people have been appreciative of the good work being done by Basti Dawakhanas, and a few individuals have also expressed willingness to offer their premises for setting up the dispensaries free of cost. This apart, a few temple managements are also extending support in setting up the dispensaries on their premises. “Discussions are on and hopefully, things will be finalised in a few days,” the official added.

Presently, 123 Basti Dawakhanas are operational in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal under the GHMC limits. As per the KT Rama Rao’s instructions, steps are taken for setting two dispensaries in every division.

Majority of the dispensaries are being set up in community halls and other government-owned lands. However, there are few issues at some places as local residents are opposing usage of community halls for the dispensaries.

Also, at some of the government-owned locations, access is proving to be a challenge as the space available is on the first or second floor which could be cumbersome for patients to access the facilities.

Evening clinics, specialists services big hit

Basti Dawakhanas since their launch have been aiding in extending quality treatment to the poor and the downtrodden in slums. Even, evening consultation is operational at 18 dispensaries and in the offing is ophthalmology service. Measures are being taken to ensure there is eye care service in all the new dawakhanas coming up in different areas.

Earlier, the clinics were operated from 9 am to 4 pm, but after many appeals for evening consultation, the clinics are now being operated till 7.30 pm and beyond also to extend better healthcare for local residents.

At present, specialist services are being offered in nine areas, including general medicine, physiotherapy, pulmanology, dermatology, pediatrician, orthopedician, general surgeon, psychology and ENT twice a week or based on the appointments.

