43 new Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana on Saturday

By | Published: 9:30 pm 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: Health officials on Saturday reported 43 Covid-19 positive cases taking the overall number of cases in Telangana to 809.

According to the health authorities, there are 605 active Covid-19 cases admitted to various designated hospitals in Hyderabad. The number of patients who have recovered and discharged from government hospitals has remained at 183 while 18 persons so far have died of Covid-19.

On Saturday, apart from 31 new cases from GHMC, Gadwal reported seven positive cases, Sircilla and Rangareddy districts reported two each while one person tested positive for Covid-19 from Nalgonda.

Areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits have accounted for 54 per cent of the total coronavirus positive cases in the State. Overall, the total number of positive cases in Hyderabad stands at 448 out of which 131 cases have recovered and discharged.

Given this, Hyderabad has maximum number of containment zones in Telangana. At present, the State has close to 260 containment zones out of which 146 zones fall under GHMC while the rest are spread over 43 different municipalities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .