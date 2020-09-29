439 killed in road mishaps in Cyberabad this year

Nearly 2,000 accidents reported so far this year, with most occurring between 7 pm and 8 pm

Hyderabad: Despite reduced traffic flow compared to the pre-Covid times, the Cyberabad Police limits has reported nearly 2,000 road crashes so far this year, with most of the accidents occurring between 7 pm and 8 pm.

There were 439 deaths in these accidents, while over 1,900 persons were injured. Cyberabad Traffic Police officials said human errors like rash driving, not wearing helmet or seat belt and other factors contributed to a majority of the accidents.

According to data collected by the Traffic Police, there were 1,920 accidents, 1,905 injured persons and 439 deaths from January to September, with the time period of 7pm to 8pm reporting 141 accidents, in which 31 persons lost their lives and 146 were injured.

“The number of mishaps during this time is the highest, followed by 8 pm to 9 pm, when there were 131 and then from 6 pm to 7 pm, when there were 122 accidents,” a senior police official said.

Officials said it was observed that in the city limits, there were fatalities in accidents even when motorists were wearing helmets because they were either not strapping it properly or not using a standard helmet. “With such faulty helmets, in case the motorist falls off the vehicle during a mishap, they suffer head injuries and lose their lives,” said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic).

In rural areas and the city outskirts that fall under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, accidents were occurring at sharp curves on the roads after 7 pm. This was mostly because of poor lighting in these areas, officials said, adding that several times, two wheeler riders had missed seeing vehicles coming from the opposite side and ended up crashing into them. Some of the restrictions placed include restrictions on heavy vehicle movement in the commissionerate.

“People have to change their behaviour and adhere to traffic safety laws for better and safe commuting,” the DCP said, adding that speed limits had to be strictly followed in the GHMC limits, the Outer Ring Road, National Highways and other roads.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have asked citizens to call or WhatsApp on 9490617346 apart from mailing and posting on Twitter to the police regarding traffic violations.

