44 new positive COVID-19 cases in UP, 42 attended Nizamuddin event

Out of these people, 42 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, according to Uttar Pradesh government sources

People maintain social distancing while standing in a ration queue as a woman being given sanitizer before getting biometric verification to get Ration Material from a Government fair price shop during the lockdown, in Lucknow on Friday.

Lucknow: 172 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state till Friday as 44 cases reported on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2,301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 2,088 COVID-19 active cases in the country.

