44 paddy procurement centres in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Sangareddy: Paddy procurement will be started from 44 paddy procument centres across the district from November 1 to help the farmers to sell their produce to government agencies, said Joint Collector K Nikhila. She called upon the farmers to not to sell their produce to middlemen. After a video-conference meeting with Akun Sabharwal, Commissioner of Civil Supplies Department, held here on Thursday, The Joint Collector informed the farmers that they would also set up a toll-free number (08455 – 272233) in the Collectorate to attend on the grievances of the farmers regarding the same. Further, she said that they would post the staff to prevent the people from other places enter the district to sell their produce in government set up procurement centres. District Civil Supplies Officer Srikanth Reddy and others were also present at the meeting.

