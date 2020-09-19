46 monkey food courts coming up in Nalgonda

35,000 wild fruit plants being raised at select locations in Nalgonda dist

Nalgonda: In a novel initiative to check the monkey menace in residential areas, the Nalgonda district administration is setting up 46 monkey food courts, where fruit-bearing trees would be raised. It is hoped that these food courts will lure the troops of monkeys, so that people in residential areas are spared of the simian problem that appeared to defy a solution so far.

Authorities say these monkey food courts, being raised in 87.7 acres under the sixth phase of Telangana ku Haritha Haram, will have around 35,000 wild fruit plants. Saplings of fruit-bearing trees, including maredu, chintha, panasa, juvvi, seemachintha, badam, velaga, medi and custard apple, are being planted in the selected places at 46 villages wherever open lands and forest lands are available. Among these, six monkey food courts were taken up in Kanagal mandal, one each in Devarakonda, Thipparthy, PA Pally, Damaracherla, Chandampet, Turumalgiri (Sagar), Narketpally, Munugode, and Chityal mandals, two each in Nalgonda, Adavidevulapally, Nampally, Thripuraram Gurrampode, Gundlapally, Anumula, Miryalaguda, Marriguda, and Shaligowraram mandals, three in Nidmanoor mandal and five in Chinthapally mandal — all by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, DRDA Assistant Project Director Narsimha Rao said the saplings of wild fruits plants had been procured from a nursery at Railway Koduru. The planting of saplings was in progress at all the places, and the District Panchayat Officer was also taking reports from the village-level officials on the progress, he added. The plantation would be completed within a week, and plans were afoot to ensure that the saplings are watered and protected. The location of the food courts was selected based on prevalance of the monkey menace.

