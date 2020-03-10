47 drunk drivers jailed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced 47 persons, who were caught for drunk driving, to various terms of imprisonment. It asked seven other persons to do traffic duty along with Traffic policemen.

A total of 184 persons were caught by the Rachakonda Traffic Police during checking conducted at various places. The police filed charge sheets against all the 184 persons and produced them before the court. Of the 47 persons, 29 were jailed for one day, 12 for two days, four for three days and two for five days. The driving license of one person was suspended for three months.

The Rachakonda Traffic police stated that many youngsters were driving vehicles after consuming alcohol and indulging in unsafe and rash driving. The police urged parents not to allow their children if they do not hold a driving license to drive vehicles.

