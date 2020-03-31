47 Nizamuddin meet attendees identified in Jogulamba Gadwal

By | Published: 7:44 pm 7:47 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Forty-seven persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation were identified in a joint effort by police, medical and health departments. Of them, one person aged above 60, a resident of Vaddepally mandal, died on Monday.

The deceased had returned from the Islamic congregation and had died of heart attack, according to the medical and health officials. His son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for tests, among whom his son and daughter-in-law tested positive.

Twenty-three persons from neighbouring States, who attended the congregation, came to Jogulamba Gadwal, before heading back to their native places.

