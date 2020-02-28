47-yr-old Telangana woman to swim across Palk Strait

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: Forty-seven-year-old Telangana’s Syamala Goli is all set to swim across the Palk Strait, a 30-km distance from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India on March 14. If succeeded, she will be the second woman in the world and 13th overall.

Syamala, who represented Telangana in the last year’s FINA World Masters Championship in Gwanju, South Korea, had earlier swam the Ganga Open water, a distance of 13 km in Patna in last November. She finished sixth in 1 hour 50 minutes.

Syamala, who is also an animation film producer, director and writer, is preparing for the Palk Strait under the guidance of coach Ayush Yadav at SATS swimming pool in Gachibowli. “I’m ready for this challenge. I hope my Palk Strait swim will inspire women to aim higher and believe that nothing is impossible,’’ she said.

