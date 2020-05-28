48 migrants leave for West bengal

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: A group of 48 migrant workers from West Bengal, who were stranded in Malkajgiri, left to their native places on Wednesday. The Rachakonda Police provided shelter to these workers, including women, for about one week. They were provided food, masks, sanitisers, water bottles, rice bags, etc. Knowing about their plight, Bhumika, a NGO arranged a bus for the workers to Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal. The bus was flagged off on Wednesday.

