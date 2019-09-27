48 new Basthi Dawakhanas to be set up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: As many as 48 new Basthi Dawakhanas will come up in the city and efforts are being made to set up these wellness centres at community halls across the city. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has approved the plans and works for setting up these Basthi Dawakhanas in a week. All measures are being taken to launch operations at these wellness centres in a fortnight. This was among the 16 proposals approved by GHMC standing committee, which met here on Thursday.

From now, all those keen to utilise the facilities at the 135 modern gyms across the GHMC limits will have to register their details for membership on www.ghmc.gov.in / sports website. This apart, the standing committee has approved plan to revise the advertisement fee for many hoardings in different areas and user fee at its sports complexes across the city.

While the municipal corporation officials have proposed to revise the advertisement hoardings fee by 50 per cent, the user fee at sports complexes is likely to be increased considerably.

Advertisement fee is one of the revenue sources for the municipal corporation and every year it earns about Rs 40 crore through advertisement hoardings and other means. Depending on the areas and fee charged, hoardings are classified into four categories, including S, A, B and C.

The municipal corporation earns about Rs 2.5 crore through user fee paid by individuals, corporates and other organisation for using these facilities.

Sujatha Gupta appointed GHMC Officer on Special Duty

Former Secunderabad Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officer Sujatha Gupta has been appointed as GHMC Officer on Special Duty in the cadre of Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) for one year. Gupta had voluntarily retired from Indian Defence Estates Services (IDES), and the Central government has instructed GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to appoint her on contract basis with a consolidated remuneration of Rs 2 lakh per month.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .