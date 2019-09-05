48 US varsities take part in education fair in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Hundreds of students and parents learned about the various educational options available in the United States during the annual university fair organised by the US India Education Foundation (USIEF) and EducationUSA here on Thursday.

Forty-eight American educational institutions which participated in the fair offered a range of academic majors at both undergraduate and graduate levels.

The fair gave a platform for students and parents to directly interact with representatives of participating institutions. The students got information about programmes, admissions, criteria and application process. Parallel panel discussions and sessions were also held at the fair to help students understand the US higher education admission, application and student visa process in detail.

“Higher education partnerships and encouraging Indian students to study in the United States are top priorities for the US Mission in India. We are proud of the nearly 2,00,000 Indian students currently studying in universities across America. Many of those students are from this region of India,” US Consul General Joel Reifman said.

Some participating institutions at the fair included the Arizona State University, Iowa State University, North Eastern University, University of Southern California’s Viterbi Graduate School of Engineering, Syracuse University, and Rochester Institute of Technology.

“Representatives from 48 US universities have travelled to India to provide students here with comprehensive information about a wide range of programmes, admissions criteria, the application process, and other useful information. These 48 universities are a substantial and diverse group; clearly India is a priority for our higher education institutions,” the organisers said.

Currently, India is the second largest country of origin of international students in the US, with around 18 per cent of international students being from India. All these students are pursuing courses at one of the more than 4,500 universities and colleges in the US.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .