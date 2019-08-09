49 gates of Medigadda barrage lifted

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) was receiving an inflow of 29,440 cusecs (at 6 pm on Friday) while the inflows into Kaddam and Yellampalli projects were in the range of 11,769 cusecs and 18,822 cusecs respectively.

The inflow into Medigadda barrage from Pranahita touched 2.5 lakh cusecs and discharges were in the same volume.

As many as 49 of the 85 gates of Medigadda barrage were opened to let out the flood flow. At Annaram barrage, the outflow was in the order of 15,000 cusecs.

The inflows into Godavari basin projects in the State had come down following some let up in the rain ravage in Maharashtra. All the upstream projects in Maharashtra started building up their gross storage levels by minimising the flood discharges.

