Coronavirus Update: Telangana reports 49 positive cases on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The health authorities confirmed 49 more coronavirus positive cases in Telangana on Wednesday.

With these new cases, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State have increased to 453 out of which 45 persons have recovered and were discharged while 11 died. At present, the number of active Covid-19 cases across Telangana is 397 persons.

Meanwhile, the health minister E Rajendar , said that all the Covid-19 positive patients will be given treatment only at Gandhi Hospital. “At present, a few positive cases are admitted to Area Hospital in King Koti and Fever Hospital. However, once they get discharged, we will admit all positive cases to only Gandhi Hospital,” he said.

The government will also not operate any quarantine facility and will ask suspected cases to remain under home quarantine.