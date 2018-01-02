49-year-old held for raping minor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: A 49-year-old man was arrested on charges of raping a three-year-old girl, according to RC Puram police here on Monday.

The suspect, P Srinivas, a resident of Isukabavi in Ameenpur, used to work as a security guard. On Sunday evening, Srinivas was returning home after consuming liquor at a local wine shop when he came across the girl, who was crying and walking alone.

He lured her by offering cookies and took her to an isolated place near BHEL RTC bus stand.

“The girl was taken into bushes and raped,” said J Bhaskar, Inspector, RC Puram.

The incident came to light when RTC employees spotted Srinivas coming out of the bushes and the girl crying. When they tried to inquire, Srinivas ran away leaving her behind. As the girl was bleeding heavily, the employees alerted the police, who shifted her to Niloufer Hospital for medical treatment.

The Inspector said the girl’s parents were searching for her after she went missing from a nearby vegetable market. Based on the complaint given by the parents, police booked a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The suspect was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.