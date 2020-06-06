498 new coronavirus patients in Gujarat, 29 deaths

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Ahmedabad: 498 new coronavirus patients were detected in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the state to 19,617, while the death of 29 COVID-19 patients took the toll to 1,219, state health department said.

The number of recovered cases also rose to 13,324 with 313 more patients getting discharged from hospitals, it said.

With this, there are 5,074 active cases in Gujarat.

As many as 61 patients are on ventilator, the statement said.

The state has so far tested 2,45,606 samples.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 19,617, new cases 498, deaths 1,219, discharged 13,324, active cases 5,074 and people tested so far 2,45,606.

