5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Iran, no casualties

Tehran: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit Beiram region in Iran’s southern Fars province on Sunday, according to Iran’s Seismological Centre.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which took place at 10.35 p.m., was at the depth of 16 km, 27.489 degrees north latitude and 53.353 degrees east longitude, Xinhua reported.

So far, there has been no report about damage or casualties, Zahra Mojaveri, the Public Relations Manager of Red Crescent Society of Fars province, told official IRNA news agency.

Four assessment teams have been dispatched to the quake-hit region, she said.

On Tuesday, an earthquake of moderate strength shook Beiram. The tremor caused minor damage to buildings and infrastructure.