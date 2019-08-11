5.2 magnitude quake rattles Indonesia

By | Published: 9:42 am 11:59 am

Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of southern Sumatra region in Indonesia on Sunday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 4:14 am (local time). Its epicentre was located 60 kilometres north-east of Sikabaluan.

The depth of the temblor was situated at 37 kilometres, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake.

Indonesia is situated on the ‘Ring of Fire’, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

On August 2, at least four people had lost their lives and around 200 houses were damaged after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Banten province near the island of Java.