5.9-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

Manila: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Bohol province in the central Philippines on Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 12:59 a.m., hit at a depth of 551 km, 41 km southeast of Lila town. There was no reported casualties or damage, reported Xinhua news agency.

The institute said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, was also felt in Borongan City, the capital of Eastern Samar province. The institute said aftershocks are expected.