5 arrested for selling gutka in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Central Zone Task Force here on Thursday arrested five persons on charges of selling gutkha after raiding various shops in Ramgopalpet and Begum Bazaar. Gutkha material worth Rs 6 lakh was seized.

The arrested were Mohammed Altaf from Chanchalguda; Asif from Nallagutta; Afthab from Ramgopalpet; G Sridhar from Gowliguda and B Bhati from Begum Bazar.

According to the police, the suspects were into the distribution of tobacco products. They took shops on rent at Feelkhana and Nallagutta and illegally stored and marketed tobacco products under various brand names to pan shops and provisional stores.

The suspects, along with the seized material, were handed over to the Begum Bazaar and Ramgopalpet police officials for further action.