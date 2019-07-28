5 cool girl trends

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 7:18 pm 7:20 pm

Gearing up for the weekend is always fun in a bittersweet way. Your plans are sorted, outdoor happy hours are in full swing; yet, your wardrobe is a hassle. With the clock ticking and little time in hand to make the right outfit choices, your mind is probably going berserk. But, don’t you worry because we’ve curated a list of 5 great suitcase essentials that’ll keep you feeling light and cheery.

A-line cotton dress

They have the perfect silhouette and cotton is perfect for humid, mushy or sultry climates. These dresses won’t weigh you down, will lift your spirits and give your holiday just the kick-start it deserves. These outfits are the perfect formula to give your style an easy and elevated look.

Beachy Midi

A slightly longer dress is not going to make a bright day dull for sure. Midis are light and breathable and a beautiful outfit to carry, especially for holidays. Go for neutral or bright hues to add some spark to your mood. Airy midis with effective cut-outs and shoulder-bearing details are not just great lookers but also give you a breezy feel.

Smocked sleeves

Smocked sleeves are great detailing elements that can accentuate the look of any outfit. This particular trend is for office and formal forums where you’ve to wear breathable outfits while looking cool, composed and comfortable. Dresses with smock detailing also give extra coverage from the sun and will keep you covered and fresh.

Go green

Green is having a major fashion moment this season. The allure of the mint-hued slip dress is especially endearing. These affordable dresses can be worn with sneakers, slip-ons or even sky-high heels for a girls night out. Green dresses with hand-woven details are charming and lovely too.

Mini floral dresses

Who doesn’t love the evergreen floral! This thrown on and leave dress is your perfect companion for weekend fervour. They’re easy to carry, flexible to accessorise and a looker when worn. Ring in your weekend celebrations with the forever fun florals.

This is all the ammunition you’ll need to celebrate the weekend.

