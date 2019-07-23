5 gamblers held in Adilabad

By | Published: 12:10 am

Adilabad: Rural police arrested five persons for allegedly indulging in gambling (matka) here on Tuesday. Police also seized cash amount of Rs 30,200 from their possession.

Adilabad Rural Inspector A Pradeep Kumar said that the arrested were identified as Rokad Prakash, Annam Shankar, Shaik Nayeem, Kannam Laxminarayana and Mohammad Farhan, all belong to Adilabad town. In the past, several cases were registered against Prakash who had been eluding the police, said the officer who conducted the raid following a tip-off.

During the interrogation, the five confessed to committing the crime for easy money. The Inspector further stated that as many as 65 gamblers were arrested and cash Rs 10 lakh was seized so far in the town. He warned of stringent action against the gamblers.

