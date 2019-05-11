5 most coveted watches of the year

By | Published: 7:32 pm

With every passing second, the technology today seems to be changing faster than ever. These days, from phone contacts to photos, reminders to health trackers, the world wants as much technology to be squeezed into a compact space as possible, thus making it efficient enough to be carried around anywhere.

Gone are the years where a phone was the ultimate solution to this subject. Recently, wearable technology has firmly established itself as an evolving product category, taking over all other cool gadgets, as they are compact, portable, and are available right at your fingertips at all times.

Here are the latest top 5 wearable gadgets that will simplify and enhance your lifestyle, this year.

Apple Watch Series 4

The upgraded watch has been essentially restructured and redesigned to help the users be more energetic, in good shape and staying connected. The advanced version has a bigger screen including more crisp details in the display, less of bezel and is comparatively faster with some key health upgrades.

With the fact that it has a super-fast speed, it also has a louder speaker. It adds high and low heart-rate detection, fall detection with SOS trigger and an FDA-cleared ECG app for more detailed heart readings.

The few drawbacks of the stylish watch are that the starting prices are higher than last year. The battery life still will not last past two days and it only works with iPhones.

Apple Watch Series 3

With the Apple Watch Series 3, a user can supervise their health, keep their workouts in check and acquire the motivation one needs to achieve their fitness goals. It’s designed perfectly make the user stay connected to the people and information they need the most.

It offers built-in cellular connection for phone calls, email, Siri and messages, all from the user’s wrist. There are major improvements as seen in the fitness tracking and music syncing with the GPS being added.

The few visible cons are that the battery life knocks out considerably while making calls or during GPS workouts. The cellular model is expensive and requires Apple Music fees and an iPhone to set up and pair with.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

The next generation Galaxy Watch Active is a fitness smartwatch that actively gives its users information and guidance, ensuring that they always stay one step ahead. The key upgrade of Samsung’s latest venture is that it has removed the rotating bezel. As compared to the previous models, the Galaxy Watch Active is lightweight and its simple design makes it better for working out and wearing to bed. It offers the users health and fitness features at a lower price as compared to its competitors, and works on both Android and iOS.

Apart from all the features, Samsung watches come in only one size with no LTE option. Moreover, Samsung’s Health app doesn’t make it easy to locate all your data, while its blood-pressure monitoring seems to be unreliable.

Fitbit Versa

Fitbit’s Versa and Versa special edition has offered its users three health and fitness watches to assist and improve their daily lifestyle. It is a compact, lightweight fitness tracker and smartwatch with an upgraded interface for simpler fitness statistics.

Apart from its simplistic features that make it stand out, it is water-resistant upto 50 metres and is affordable as compared to the Apple Watch and Samsung Watch, and works with iOS and Android.

Even though the battery life beats the Apple Watch, it falls short compared to other Fitbit fitness trackers. Moreover, Music transfer to the watch is complicated and restricted. There’s no on-board GPS and the charger is huge to carry around.

Amazfit Bip

Being the recent addition to the collection of award-winning fitness smartwatches, Bip is a multi-featured smartwatch and has an astounding battery life of more than 30 days on a single charge. Other features include GPS, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, sports and sleep tracking, a reflective always-on colour touch display, PPG heart-rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer for activity, etc.

Furthermore, the water-resistant watch is lightweight, allows a user to receive emails, text messages, calls and app notifications on the watch display. Runs and other sports can be tracked with comprehensive GPS routes and statistics, and it works with Android and iOS.

Even though it may seem as a good bargain, as it’s very affordable, the plastic design is not as flamboyant as the premium smartwatches. Neither is it as sophisticated as the Fitbit for fitness or health tracking nor does it have onboard features like stopwatch/timer which can function in the background.