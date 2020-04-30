5 podcasts to get through lockdown

By | Published: 7:57 pm 7:58 pm

With majority of the day being spent doing household chores, podcasting has taken off in a big way. When people — bored of the OTT platforms — want something different and informative, it’s podcasts they are turning to. Many of these audio storytelling devices have come as a welcome balm in people’s life. From Spotify, Acast, Apple, and Google, there are tonnes of interesting and unique podcasts that can inspire and lift you out of the lockdown boredom. Check out some of them below.

Off Menu (Acast)

Hosted by comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster, it’s a breezy show filled with many laughs as they interview some big names in the food and entertainment industry. They post every Wednesday and talk about different things their guests would like to do if they were to ever open their dream restaurant. It has hilarious banter peppered with anecdotal stories shared by the guests.

Even the Rich (Spotify)

Lockdown has gotten many of us thinking about what celebrities and the rich are up to. Pulling back the curtains on the comings and goings of the British Royal Family, Beyonce-Jay Z and Rupert Mudoch are comedians Aricia Skidmore-Williams and Brooke Siffrin in Even the Rich. Right now, the duo is tracing Meghan Markle’s journey into the royal family, Princess Diana and reporters who cover the family.

Unexplained (Spotify)

Like a taste of the supernatural? Podcast Unexplained certainly succeeds in giving you those chills even in this hot summer. What makes it scarier is that the background music which transports you into the story being described. It uses spoken word narrative laced with historical facts and real-life events that have flummoxed authorities and folks who experienced them even today.

Ask a Clean Person (Acast)

The next time you do the dishes which seem to be never-ending, listen to this funny podcast by Jolie Kerr who also routinely brings in guests to share nifty hacks for cleaning your home. A particularly helpful episode is where Jolie talks about cleaning the car efficiently inside and out.

Nothing Much happens (Google podcasts)

Anxiety can creep up on you even when you are about to hit the sack. So take some help from meditation teacher Kathryn Nicolai whose soothing voice narrating stories for grown-ups is ideal fodder for sleepless nights. There are no morals, no plot points and no twist in the tales. It’s simple and relaxing that is bound to lull you to sleep just 10 minutes into listening to the podcast.

