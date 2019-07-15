5 pumps lifting 11,000 cusecs at Kannepally

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Five of the 17 pumps at the Kannepally pumphouse have been pumping about 11,000 cusecs of water into Godavari behind Annaram barrage sending the water surging back up the river to a length of nearly 29 km towards Sundilla barrage from Mediggadda

Of the 17 pumps installed at Medigadda, 11 are designed to run simultaneously, with six being kept on the standby to take the place of any pump that may have to be shut down temporarily in the event of engineers needing to attend to some technical issues with the pumps.

Officials said if the same rate of pumping continues from Kannepally, it might take about two days for water to be ready to be pumped from Sundilla back up the river behind the barrage to eventually fill the river up to the Sripada Yellampally reservoir. Once water reaches this location, the first real big step can be taken to pump water from this location to send it to Mid-Manair project and for eventual irrigation, drinking and industrial supplies.

The officials said as of Monday, the inflows at Medigadda averaged 2,100 cusecs and the barrage had a total storage of about 4 tmc. While the full reservoir level at Medigadda stands at 100 m above mean sea level, on Monday, the level touched 96.3 m.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter