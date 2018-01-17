5% quota for differently abled in all Telangana schemes

By | Published: 12:29 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: In yet another revolutionary step, the State government on Tuesday issued orders reserving five per cent of benefits in all welfare and development schemes to persons with disabilities.

The orders come in the wake of the government’s decision to ensure that the benefits reach eligible persons, especially those with disabilities.

In orders issued in September last year, the State government enhanced reservations from three per cent to five per cent in all poverty alleviation schemes for persons with benchmark disabilities.

As per latest orders issued on Tuesday, the government made it mandatory for all the departments and local authorities to reserve not less than five per cent in terms of physical and financial coverage. Priority will be given to women with disabilities in these cases. Thus, eligible persons with disabilities can avail benefits under schemes such as pensions, housing, education, health and other welfare and development schemes.

It may be recalled that the State government has been striving to ensure physical and financial coverage for all under-privileged sections of the State. Besides implementing SC and ST sub-plans, the government has recently proposed a gender-based budget to ensure coverage of women beneficiaries in all government schemes.

Plans are also afoot to spend budget allocations to backward classes through the implementation of a BC sub-plan for the benefit of most backward classes (MBCs).