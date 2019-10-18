5 safety apps women must have in their arsenal

By | Published: 7:37 pm

In India, the safety of a woman has always been a controversial issue. With every passing day, we hear many cases of atrocities against women increasing at an alarming pace. Safeguarding women from exploitation in the country has become extremely essential and the Indian government has taken several measures in this regard.

Moreover, technology has abridged the complexities of life and has made women more powerful. Now, we can share our location and connect with our well-wishers with just a tap on a button, bringing them closer to us, virtually.Here are five safety apps for women that are available for free on iOS and Android so that the women never feel alone and unsafe whenever they head out.

Hawk Eye – Telangana Police

The app was developed by the Hyderabad Police IT cell and provides a range of services to the user. The best part about the app is a feature called ‘Women Travel Made Safe’, ensuring the safety of working women who travel alone especially at night. All they have to do is click the photo or video of the vehicle, its number, place of boarding and send it online to police. They can send the details of their travelling experience after reaching the destination. In case of emergency, the women travellers can send the alert message by using the SOS Button feature.

Himmat

The app is launched by Delhi Police and is highly recommended for women in Delhi. After downloading and registering on the app, if a user gets into some trouble, she just has to send an SOS alert message from the app which will directly send her live location and surrounding audio-video information to the Delhi Police control room. Subsequently, the nearest police station in the city is informed and help is sent to the woman on time.

My Safetipin

My Safetipin is an exceedingly useful map-based personal safety app that helps women in making navigation decisions easily, especially during the night, based on the safety score of an area. The app calculates the safety scores based on parameters like crowds, security, lighting and visibility, walk path, public transport and pins the safe locations on the app. The red pin on the map indicates ‘unsafe’ area; green colour is for ‘safe’, and amber for ‘less safe’. Whenever a woman enters an unsafe location, the app, which runs in the background, sends out alerts. The woman can then share her live location with emergency contacts.

bSafe

bSafe is an all-rounder safety app living up to its tagline ‘Never Walk Alone’. The app has many great features, such as ‘bSafe alarm’ that sends the exact location and audio-video of the surrounding areas. ‘Follow Me’ enables virtual tracking of the user via GPS tracking. ‘Fake Call’ allows a user to fake a call, so that they can excuse themselves from an unpleasant situation. ‘Timer Alarm’ allows a user to set an auto alarm that helps their family to keep a track of the user’s location.

VithU: V Gumrah Initiative

VithU is an emergency app that that was developed by Channel V for the promotion of a show. The app can be activated by pressing the power button of a smartphone twice. The emergency contacts on the user’s device will then be alerted with the SOS message, ‘I am in danger. I need help. Please follow my location’. This message is sent every two minutes with the user’s updated location.

