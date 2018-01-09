5 SC/ST families face ‘social boycott’ in Nizamabad

By | Published: 1:32 am

Nizamabad: Five families of Scheduled Castes and Tribes complained to Collector M Rammohan Rao during Prajavani session on Monday that the upper caste persons had imposed a social boycott on them in connection with a dispute over possession of land in Bussapur village of Mendora mandal in this district.

The complaint was made by Mamatha, sarpanch of the village, who is among those allegedly facing the “social boycott” imposed by Buradi Kapu community people.

The dispute arose over the possession of 20 acres land which was earlier earmarked to allow growth of grass for cattle in the village. During the land purification drive, it was found that while 12 acres were registered in the name of Buradi Kapu community people, 8 acres were registered in the name of some families of SCs and STs. The pressure was now being mounted on the SC/ST families to transfer the ownership to Buradi Kapu community families since the land parcels were purchased by them long ago.

With the SC/ST families refusing to do so, a social boycott was ordered and none in the village was interacting with them and goods were also not being sold to them, it was alleged. The Collector promised to investigate the matter.