5 tips for your healthy curls

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Curly hair can be chaotic, unruly and might require a little extra attention, but nothing can beat the natural spark it adds to your personality. To help ones stressing about taking care of curly manes, Agnes Chen, national technical head at Streax Professional, shares tips you genuinely need to know about maintaining gorgeous and stunning curls.

Clean and deep condition your curls

Curls need a lot of moisture as the natural oil produced from the scalp doesn’t reach the hair, that’s the reason curly hair is more frizzy, tangled and rough.

Use a wide-toothed comb to brush

Always brush your hair from the ends and gently go upwards to your roots. That’s how your curly hair should be treated.

Use oil-based hair mask

It is important to deep condition your hair with an oil-based conditioners such as coconut oil, argan oil, etc. The same conditioner you can also use as a hair mask and let it sit for 10-15 mins and wash it off thoroughly.

Avoid heat and styling products

Avoiding heating tools like blow dryers and diffusers, and styling products like sprays and gels may hold the quality and protect curls from getting damaged.

Sleep time routine for curly hair

It’s important to take care of your curls before going to sleep every night so that you do not wake up with frizzy and tangled hair. Always make a pineapple bun on the top of your head, loosely taking your curls and just securing it like a bun.