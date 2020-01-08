5-year-old girl sexually assualted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Kalapather police on charges of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

According to the police, Syed Ali, 46, of Basharathnagar lured the victim into his house and sexually assaulted her. The child informed her mother who approached the police. On a complaint made by the family, the police registered a case against Syed Ali and arrested him on Tuesday. He was remanded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.