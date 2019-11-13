5 youths drown in 3 separate incidents in Telangana

By | Published: 12:26 am

Siddipet: Five youngsters, all in their teens, died in three different incidents of drowning in Siddipet and Mahabubabad districts on Tuesday.

Three youths drowned in Moya Tummeda Vagu at Varikolu village of Koheda Mandal in Siddipet district. The youths were identified as Kante Nikhil (19), Kuna Prashanth (20) and Pendota Varaprasad (18). The trio, residents of Varikolu village, came to Moya Tummeda Vagu for a bath on the auspicious occasion of Karthika Pournami. In a playful mood, they ventured deep into the stream unmindful of the danger. Since none of them knew swimming, they drowned in the stream.

Locals alleged that water flow in the stream was hardly deep, but a sand pit dug by some people had turned into a death trap for the three youths. The entire village descended at the stream within minutes of coming to know about the incident. The villagers launched a search for Nikhil, Prashant and Varaprasad. The bodies were fished out about an hour later.

The family members were inconsolable on seeing the bodies of their children, and a pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of the three village youths. A case has been registered. Meanwhile, Husnabad MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar visited the village and offered condolences to the family members of the victims. He promised that the government will extend support to the families.

Meanwhile, two teenagers, a boy and a girl, met with a watery grave in Mahabubabad district. The deceased were identified as Bhukya Anill (13), son of Sriniva and Laxmi, of Teekya thanda on the outskirts of Ponugodu village in Gudur mandal, and Gugulothu Pavani (13), daughter of Bodi and Vijaya of Venkatathanda of Anepuram village of Marripeda mandal in the district.

While the former died in a well, the latter drowned in the SRSP canal. Both they were studying in Class 8 in different schools. Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod visited the Mahabubabad area hospital and consoled the parents of Pavani, and assured help from the government.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .