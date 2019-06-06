5-yr-old boy drowns in sump on construction site in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy drowned in a sump near his house at Moosarambagh in Malakpet here on Thursday.

Abdul Rahman was playing when he slipped and fell into the sump at a construction site opposite his residence. Police said Rahman drowned immediately and his family, who realised that he was missing for long, recovered his body from the sump.

Malakpet MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala visited the bereaved family and offered his condolences. He asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and police to take stringent action against the contractor and building owner for negligence. Balala also demanded an ex gratia for the family.

The Malakpet police booked a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue and was later handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.