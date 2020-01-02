50 children taken ill after consuming mid-day meal in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Nagarkurnool: Around 50 children studying in a government school in Chandrakal village of Peddakothapally mandal were admitted to hospital after they fell ill after consuming contaminated mid-day meal in their school on Thursday afternoon. The children were shifted to Nagarkurnool Government Hospital, where situation of four students was known to be critical.

District Collector E Sreedhar, ZP Chairperson Padmavathi and former Minister J Krishna Rao visited the hospital and interacted with the children who fell ill.

