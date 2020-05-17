50 families get double bedroom houses in Siddipet

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Siddipet: Despite the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent lockdown, the State government ensured that there is no let up in implementation of developmental and welfare scheme in the State. In SIddipet, as many as 50 families, who were deprived of proper housing, were provided double bedroom houses at Ravurukala and Thornala villages of Siddipet Mandal on Sunday. In view of COVID-19 outbreak, the mass house-warming ceremony was restricted to the family members of only the beneficiaries.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Veleti Roja, Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan presented the certificates to beneficiaries after inaugurating the houses.

Addressing the people on this occasion, Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had conceived the idea of double-bedroom houses with a view to providing the best houses to the poorest of the poor in the State. Saying that the double bedroom houses being provided by Telangana government are a symbol for self-respect of the poor, Rao has said that they will build houses for poor from even higher castes soon.

Asking the beneficiaries to plant at least 10 saplings in front of each house, Rao warned them that the administration will file criminal cases if any beneficiary attempts to sell his or her house. Stating that the previous Congress government had given just Rs 40,000 for building houses for poor, the Minister has said that it even not used to be sufficient for the construction of the basement. He has assured that they will also build a function hall by spending Rs 40 lakh in Ravurukala village by involving local Mahila Samkhya. With an aim to discourage the people from using plastic in functions, the Minister has said that they will make available steel utensils to make the people only use steel in their functions.

Saying that they had put an end to irrigation and drinking water issues in the area, Rao has said that they Erra Samudram and Pedda Cheruvu lakes will be filled with Godavari water shortly as they have already started releasing water to lakes from Ranganayaka Sagar.

