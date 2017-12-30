50 NCC cadets undergo training at AFA

By | Published: 12:30 am 1:15 am

Hyderabad: As many as 50 NCC cadets including 12 senior wing girls and 38 senior division cadets are attending the NCC training camp being organised for the cadets of NCC Air Wing at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal.

During the camp, cadets are being exposed to intensive training activities which include both classroom lectures including history of Indian Air Force, precautionary measures of flying training, role of ATC and navigation apart from outdoor activities such as field craft, PT, parade and yoga. During their stay at AFA, the cadets were taken to other flying bases at Hakimpet and Begumpet to study the operations of different aircraft, according to a press release.