50 tanks to become online reservoirs in erstwhile Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 9:38 pm 12:58 am

Wanaparthy: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said 50 minor and medium irrigation tanks in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district would soon become online reservoirs, so that real-time information of water levels and the need for more water could be assessed – everything using online methods. He said of the 50 online reservoirs, 10 would be picked from Wanaparthy district alone.

He was addressing a huge gathering after laying foundation stone for Pedda Mandhadi branch canal which would irrigate 21,000 acres in Pedda Mandhadi mandal on Monday.

Also read Mahabubnagar drought proofing on fast track

Rao said for villages such as Kishtagiri, Kasimnagar, and Baljepally, which were located on a higher altitude, three separate mini-lifts would be installed to supply water through Irrigation Development Corporation’s support soon. This, he said, was being done only on the request of State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Niranjan Reddy.

Keeping in mind, the high output of export quality groundnut being produced by farmers of Wanaparthy district, he said he would speak to Central government and take steps to ensure groundnut produce could be exported by providing required export licenses and other necessary assistance.

Earlier during his day’s tour of Wanaparthy district, he inaugurated two godowns in agricultural market yard of Velthur in Pedda Mandhadi mandal and Chityala in Wanaparthy mandal. Both the godowns which have been built at a cost of Rs 9 crore, have a capacity to store 15,000 metric tonnes of food grains.

Pedda Mandhadi branch canal is being dug at a cost of Rs 18 crore and Niranjan Reddy has promised that within a month works would be completed. In addition to that, he said, an additional Rs 6 crore would be used for turning Nalla Cheruvu in Wanaparthy town to a mini tank bund.

Harish Rao also addressed media persons at Budddharam village, where he said 20 lakh acres would be irrigated in united Mahabubnagar district by completing all new and pending irrigation projects.

During his tour, he took time-off to stop and enjoy the scenic beauty near Budddharam cheruvu in Buddharam village.

District Collector Sweta Mohanty, MLA Chinna Reddy, MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, Telangana State Sports Authority Chairman Venkateshwar Reddy, ZP Chairperson Bandari Bhaskar and others participated in the events.