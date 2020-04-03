50-year-old Shadnagar woman tests positive for coronavirus after death

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Rangareddy: A middle-aged woman, who was admitted to Osmania General Hospital on March 31 and died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Her final rites were held at Chegur village of Nandigama mandal in Shadnagar Assembly constituency on Thursday, which was attended by her family members and other villagers. However, her test results came out only on Friday, creating panic in the village.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and Rangareddy district Collector visited the village and collected information on those who attended the funeral.

According to Dr Swarajya Lakshmi, District Medical and Health Officer, Rangareddy district, the deceased woman’s husband, her daughter and four tenants who were living in their house have been quarantined at the government’s facility at Rajendranagar. Identification of all those who had attended the funeral and putting them on self-isolation was being done as of Friday evening.

Police, medical and health officials have been trying to figure out how the woman contracted the virus as she was not a Markaz returnee.

