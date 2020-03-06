50 years of David Bowie’s The Prettiest Star

By | Published: 8:53 pm

English singer-songwriter and actor David Bowie was a leading figure in the music industry and is considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, acclaimed by critics and musicians, particularly for his innovative work during the 1970s.

His career was marked by reinvention and visual presentation, with his music and stagecraft having a significant impact on popular music which is music with wide appeal that is typically distributed to large audiences through the music industry. These forms and styles can be enjoyed and performed by people with little or no musical training. It stands in contrast to both art music and traditional or “folk” music.

Bowie re-recorded an old Deram track, London Bye Ta-Ta, as a follow-up single to Space Oddity. However, the same sessions spawned a new composition named The Prettiest Star which was written 50 years ago by David Bowie, originally released as a single in March 1970.

Bowie wrote the song about his first wife, Angela ‘Angie’ Barnett, reputedly playing it down the telephone as part of his proposal to her. It’s in Greek “hasapiko” dance style, as a tribute to Angie’s Cypriot ethnic origin. He also chose it as his next single, to the displeasure of manager Kenneth Pitt, who favoured London Bye Ta-Ta. They married that same year and had a son, now known as Duncan Jones (born Zowie Bowie). Despite receiving good notices, the single reportedly sold fewer than 800 copies, a major disappointment on the back of the success of Space Oddity.

Lyrics of The Prettiest Star

Cold fire, you’ve got everything but cold fire

You will be my rest and peace, child

I moved up to take a place

Near you

So tired, it’s the sky that makes you feel tried

It’s a trick to make you see wide

It can all but break your heat

In pieces

Staying back in your memory

Are the movies in the past?

How you moved is all it takes

To sing a song of when I loved

The prettiest star

One day, though it might as well be someday

You and I will rise up all the way

All because of what you are

The prettiest star

Staying back in your memory

Are the movies in the past?

How you moved is all it takes

To sing a song of when I loved

The prettiest star

One day, though it might as well be someday

You and I will rise up all the way

All because of what you are

The prettiest star

Songwriters: David Bowie

