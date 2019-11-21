500 kg of ganja seized in Warangal, 5 arrested

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Warangal Rural: The Geesukonda police seized 500 kg of ganja hidden in a car and arrested five persons including a minor boy here on Thursday. The police also seized two country-made guns, 11 rounds of ammunition, one knife, five cell phones, a car and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash from them.

The accused were identified as Dandeboina Suman of Gorrekunta village under Geesugonda mandal in Warangal Rural district, Vantala Vijay, Gimmela Ranga Rao and Vantala Narsinga Rao belonging to Annavaram of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

Disclosing the details, Police Commissioner V Ravinder said that following a tip-off, the police raided the residence of Suman, the main accused, and seized the contraband. It is said that Suman also purchased two country-made pistols and 11 rounds of ammunition from an unidentified person in Uttar Pradesh.

“It was revealed during the preliminary investigation that the ganja worth Rs 50 lakh was procured from Visakhapatnam and it was being transported to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh by the gang members,” the police commissioner said, adding that Suman, who ran a hotel in Warangal for some time and ended up in a debt trap, entered into ganja peddling while he worked as a car driver for others who smuggled ganja.

In the past, he was also arrested by the Narsipatnam police in Visakhapatnam district.

With the past experience in ganja smuggling, he started procuring ganja from Visakhapatnam district with the help of four other smugglers. The gang modified a Bolero vehicle to transport ganja packets illegally. Vijay, Ranga Rao and Narsinga Rao used to travel in the nights to handover the consignment to Suman who resides at Keerthi Nagar Colony in Gorrekunta village. Operating from Keerthi Nagar, Suman supplied ganja to traders in Telangana and other States.

The police commissioner appreciated DCP K R Nagaraju, Mamnoor ACP Shyamsundar, Geesukonda Inspector Sivaramaiah, Sangem SI Nagaraju and others for nabbing the smugglers.

Meanwhile, the Mamnoor police have arrested five youths for smuggling 2 kg 400 gram of ganja during patrolling on Nakkalapalli road. They have also seized Rs 10,400 cash from the accused.

The accused were identified as Banoth Kodandapani, Kandula Sai, Uppula Vinay, Jilukara Rajashekar, and Lavudiya Devilal. It is alleged that the accused were supplying the ganja to the youths in Warangal.

