5000 cops in Telangana getting pollution hazard allowance

According to a survey conducted by the Hyderabad Police in 2016, several traffic policemen in the city were found to be suffering from lung related disorders.

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday said close to 5,000 police personnel in the State were getting pollution hazard allowance.

Replying to a question during Question Hour in the State Assembly, he said that it was brought to the notice of the government that traffic police in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates were working under conditions of heavy pollution.

They were becoming more prone to various diseases especially lung problems due to air pollution, hearing issues owing to sound pollution and eye problems due to dust particles after working for over eight to 10 hours daily irrespective of weather conditions.

According to a survey conducted by the Hyderabad Police in 2016, several traffic policemen in the city were found to be suffering from lung related disorders like pneumonia and bronchitis because of severe air pollution, apart from hearing and eyes problems.

Considering the problems faced by the traffic police, the police sanctioned 30 per cent of basic pay as pollution hazard allowance to all the executive staff from the rank of police constable to Inspector working in the Traffic Wing in the State from January 2016.

This initiative ensured monetary benefits to as many as 2,618 police personnel. The government has also sanctioned 30 per cent of honorarium as pollution hazard allowance to all the Home Guards working in the Traffic Wing.

