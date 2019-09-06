5,000 teachers across Telangana set to train in basic IT skills

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 5,000 government school teachers are all set to get trained in basic IT skills across the State. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Directorate of School Education and Confederation of India Industry-Telangana to train these teachers.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and CII member companies where about 500 volunteers will be involved in training the teachers. Initially, it will commence in Hyderabad and subsequently expanded to Warangal, Nizamabad and Karimnagar district etc.

The MoU was signed by Commissioner and Director of School Education T Vijaya Kumar and CII Telangana past chairman and senior vice-president and regional head AP and Telangana, TCS, V Rajanna in the presence of Education Secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy and department of education consultant, GD Priyadarshini.

The Education Secretary appreciated the efforts of the TCS and CII member companies for collaborating with the education department. “The recently launched CSR portal by the department of school education has been receiving good response from the donors,” Reddy said adding that he wished to collaborate with more companies in future to address the needs of the government schools.

Rajanna said the CII Member companies and TCS are committed to bring positive change in the education system and mentioned that this is first and important step of training teachers on basic computing skills.

Kumar briefed about the coding skills training which is being initiated by the department for the school children. He also mentioned that children were quick learners and requested corporate companies to impart technical skills to the students.

