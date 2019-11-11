50th IFFI to pay tribute to silent film viewing

By | Published: 8:07 pm

New Delhi: 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be paying tribute to the lost form of silent film viewing in a specially curated section where three movies by master filmmakers Alfred Hitchcock, Sergei M Eisenstein and GW Pabst will be screened.

The films are “Battleship Potemkin” by Russian pioneer of montage editing Eisenstein, “Pandora’s Box” by German expressionist master Pabst and Hitchcock’s “Blackmail”.

Celebrated British pianist Jonathan Lindsay will be performing live during the screening of the movies at IFFI.

The movie extravaganza will witness around 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non feature films in Indian panorama section and more than 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition.

IFFI, to be held in Goa, will run through November 20-28.