51 years of Led Zeppelin’s legacy

English singer, songwriter, and musician Robert Anthony Plant, the lead singer of Led Zeppelin which was considered to be one of the most successful, innovative, and influential bands that made a significant cultural impact in the history of rock music. The band have also been credited for major impact on the nature of the music business, particularly in the development of album-orientated rock (AOR) and stadium rock.

Robert was honoured with The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire which is a British order of chivalry and is the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award. He had a major influence with blues, but eventually turned to rock, and was considered as a charismatic rock-and-roll front man with great success of his band Led Zeppelin. The English rock band which formed in London in 1968 consisted of guitarist Jimmy Page, vocalist Robert Plant, bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham.

Later, the band changed their show by using things such as lasers, professional light shows and mirror balls. Although the rock band got unpopular with critics initially, but they eventually achieved significant commercial success with eight studio albums which were released over in the span of ten years. Led Zeppelin (1969), In Through the Out Door (1979), Led Zeppelin IV (1971) which was the fourth album featured their famous song Stairway to Heaven which is often rated among the greatest rock songs of all time.

The band separated after the death of drummer John Henry Bonham. After the dissolution, the band had significant concerts and gave their fans some great numbers and peaked at top of the Billboard charts.

Top 10 Led Zeppelin songs

1.Stairway to Heaven

2.Kashmir

3.Whole Lotta Love

4.Achilles Last Stand

5.Black Dog

6.When the Levee Breaks

7.Immigrant Song

8.Dazed and Confused

9.No Quarter

10.Since I’ve Been Loving You

Stairway to Heaven lyrics

There’s a lady who’s sure

All that glitters is gold

And she’s buying a stairway to heaven

When she gets there she knows

If the stores are all closed

With a word she can get what she came for

Oh oh oh oh and she’s buying a stairway to heaven

There’s a sign on the wall….

Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, it makes me wonder…..

Songwriters: Jimmy Page / Robert Plant

