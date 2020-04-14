52 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana on Tuesday

By | Published: 10:09 pm 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 52 persons tested positive for COVID-19 while one person succumbed to the virus in Telangana on Tuesday. Seven Coronavirus positive patients who have recovered were discharged today.

The number of positive cases remained high for the second consecutive day, after 61 cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 644.

With the addition of 52 new cases and after the discharge of seven patients, the number of active cases under treatment at different hospitals on Tuesday stood at 516.

So far, 110 patients who have recovered have been discharged while the deaths due to Coronovirus in the State was 18.

