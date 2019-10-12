52-year-old woman gives birth to twin babies in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Karimnagar: In a rare occurence, a 52-year-old woman gave birth to twin babies in a private fertility centre in Karimnagar. Despite suffering from a heart disease and high blood pressure, she gave birth to two girl babies through IVF method. The babies were delivered normally.

Residents of Badrachalam, the couple Aare Satyanarayana and Rama Devi had two children, a daughter and son. While their daughter was married, the couple began suffering from loneliness after the death of their son in a road accident six years ago.

To get rid of the distress, they had planned for a baby boy and visited different maternity nursing homes in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and other areas, but in vain. Finally, they approached well known gynecologist Dr Padmaja of Padmaja fertility centre in Karimangar. Based on the advice of the doctor, the couple planned for a baby and Rama Devi gave birth to the twin babies on Friday. Showing the twins to reporters here on Saturday, Dr Padmaja said she has taken special care on Rama Devi since the latter was having BP and heart problem.

She informed that IVF treatment would allow women to give birth to babies by following the IVF method up to 55 years of age. “So, aged couple need not to worry about IVF act, she said”. Satyanarayana informed that they have been camped in Karimnagar during the last five months for the purpose of delivery. “We approached Dr Padmaja after visiting various hospitals, and she developed confidence in us,” he said.

