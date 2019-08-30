Telangana: 53 Inspectors promoted as DSPs

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has promoted 53 Inspectors as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) (Civil). The list of the Inspectors and their present place of posting is as follows:

M Jitender (CTC, Warangal), P Balaraju (DSB, Asifabad), V Venkatesh (Gajwel PS, Siddipet), S Srinivas Rao (Task Force, Karimnagar), K Shankar (CID), Y Venkat Reddy (Cyberabad), G Venkateswar Reddy (Suryapet Rural PS), Shashank Reddy (Cyberabad), Syed Khaja Moinuddin (PCR, Rachakonda), K Giri (DSB, Nagarkurnool), P Ravinder Reddy (Transco), S Srinivas Rao (Task Force, Hyderabad), N Saidulu (Madannapet PS), V Jaipal Reddy and P Ravi Kiran (Special Branch, Hyderabad).

The others include G Baswa Reddy (Intelligence), K Balakrishnaiah (Jubilee Hills PS), S R Damodar Reddy (Rudraram PS, Nizamabad), S Mohan Reddy (SB, Rachakonda), T Anand Reddy (Counter Intelligence Cell, Cyberabad), B Srinivasa Rao (Cyberabad), M Somanadham (Women PS, IT Corridor, Cyberabad), M Gangadhar and P Venkateshwarlu (Hyderabad), T Amrutha Reddy (Habeebnagar PS), A Srinivasa Rao (CCS Vikarabad), P Subbaiah (Begum Bazaar, Hyderabad), P Venkatagiri (CI Cell, Intelligence), G Venkataramana Reddy (SB, Nalgonda), T S U Maheswara Rao (Begumpet PS), G Shankar Raju (CID), Sd Nayeemuddin Javed (SB, Malkajgiri, Rachakonda) and R G Siva Maruthi and K Srinivas Rao (CCS, Hyderabad).

Other promotees include A Sreenivasulu (Marredpally PS), K Rajender (Traffic Nallakunta), V Srikanth Goud and Sankireddy Bheem Reddy (Hyderabad), K Uma Maheswara Rao (CCS, Wanaparthy), P Chandrasekhar (Hyderabad), K Jagannatha Reddy (CCS Malkajgiri Rachakonda), J Venugopal (Mahankali Traffic PS), K R Mohan Reddy (SB, Hyderabad), N Rama Rao (CID), Saireddy Venkat Reddy (Chikkadpally PS), K Ramesh (CID), B Kishan (VR Warangal), K Pullaiah (Kukatpally PS), B Erna (Railways), G Narender (Peddapally PS), N L Narayan Raju (CID), S Sarangapani (Transco) and S Jyothi Laxmi (Detective Inspector Begum Bazaar).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter